Join in on the fun as Central Square Girl Scouts unveil all-inclusive playground August 8

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central Square all-inclusive playground will have its grand opening Sunday, August 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The playground was developed by Girl Scout Troop 10871 in Central Square as part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council.

The playground, which is at Gerald P. Van Lieu Park in the Town of Hastings, is designed for children of all abilities. The grand opening will feature free snacks, live entertainment, face painting, a food truck, carnival games, a clown, and candy prizes.

The initial playground project was created by four local Girl Scouts—Molly Giblin, Angilee Haberer, Rachael Fonger, and Sophia Jurenko. In 2018-19, they researched and devised a site plan and concept for the playground for their Girl Scout Silver Award.

“Our Girl Scouts have been working tirelessly in a variety of ways to welcome the community to Extraordinary Acres,” says troop leader Katie Haberer.

The estimated total cost and funds raised will be close to $135,000 when completed.