Central Square Little League president removed from position after $14,000 reported missing

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local Little League organization is looking to rally, after thousands of dollars have been reported missing.

The Central Square Little League administration posted on Facebook that it is missing more than $14,000 after conducting an audit.

Former president, Daryl Theetge, was removed from his position two days ago and banned from all league activities for a year.

An investigation by the State Police is underway into what happened. 

Central Square Little League says its season, which has been pushed back due to the pandemic, will still go on.

The original Facebook post can be read here: https://www.facebook.com/csllbaseball/posts/578980549481065

