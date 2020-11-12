Central Square man facing DWI charges after truck rear ends propane truck

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central Square man is facing DWI charges after his truck rear ended a propane truck.

On Wednesday, just before 10:30 a.m., Edward E. Dumas, 40, of Central Square, was driving on County Route 4 in the Town of Hastings when he rear ended a propane truck that was trying to turn into a driveway. There were no injuries.

Dumas was arrested and charged with Aggravated DWI. He had a BAC of 0.30% at the time of the crash. He was issued an appearance ticket for a later date.