Central Square Pop Warner Pee Wee Cheer Team qualifies for nationals

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central Square Pop Warner Pee Wee Cheer Team made history as the organization’s first cheer team to qualify for nationals.

The Redemen Pop Warner cheerleaders are 8 to 12-year-olds who blew everyone away at the regional competition in New Jersey with their sideline cheer, taking first place.

“When they called first place, I think we all lost it. Just the sobbing mess, just everyone…everyone…I mean, the parents were crying. No one in this program has ever been this far,” said coaches Jennie Suy and Ryan Cross.

The program is still $5,000 short of their goal to get all 17 girls to Orlando.

To find out how to help with bottle drives, a holiday craft fair, and getting your picture taken with the Grinch on November 28 at Great Northern Mall, visit the team’s Facebook page.