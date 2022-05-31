CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The superintendent for Central Square School District says they just completed the bulk of a safety and security capital project that was voted on and approved back in 2019.

The nearly $12 million project includes bullet proof glass, special locks on the doors designed so teachers can act more quickly, and a locked in vestibule so visitors can’t get in the school until they’re screened. These are just some of the security measures.

Superintendent Tom Colabufo says security and safety company Armoured One, did an analysis of the school.

“Many of the windows in our buildings on the first floor are bullet resistant which means that we worked with Armored One and they came in and did a full analysis of all of our schools and they have their own window filming that we purchased.”

That analysis also showed that having an SPO less than 20 feet. He said all the time, effort, and money was well worth the upgrades.

“I think it’s important that when you look at safety and security you look at every aspect if a shooter were to come in the building. So that’s the hard wire on the doors, you have to make it simple for people to lock it and you have to make it simple for them to get to a corner where somebody can’t see because when somebody comes in unfortunately, they want to inflict as much pain as possible in the shortest amount of time.”