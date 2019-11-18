UPDATE: Central Square school district principal was wearing headphones when he was struck and killed by garbage truck

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — An elementary school principal in the Central Square School District, killed when a garbage truck backed into him in Baldwinsville on Monday, was wearing headphones and exercising at the time, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Wink was the principal at Hastings-Mallory Elementary School for the past eleven years.

“During that time, he left a legacy of kindness, energy, and advocacy for all students. Students and staff alike loved Larry. He was a leader in the community and in the district. He truly loved his job. He will be greatly missed,” Superintendent Tom Colabufo says in a statement.

Wink, 48, of Baldwinsville, was crossing Aspen Springs Drive around 7:00 Monday morning when sheriff’s deputies say a garbage truck from Syracuse Haulers was backing down the road and hit Wink.

Grief counseling is being provided for students, faculty and community members.

