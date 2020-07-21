Central Square’s reopening plan keeps middle and high schoolers home

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central Square appears to be one of the first school districts in Central New York to release its plan to reopen schools in the fall.

The plan calls for middle and high school students to stay home and learn through web-based teaching.

Those without access to internet will be offered space in a large room to keep up with the work.

Elementary students, across the district’s four elementary buildings, will be broken into two groups of 12 each, some attending on Monday and Tuesday, the others attending Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will be reserved for building cleaning, in between the groups.

Student’s days will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. without lunch, while teachers will work until almost 4 p.m. to fit in their contractual lunch and planning and to host video sessions or other meetings.

Only 22 students will be allowed on each school bus, where masks will be required and temperatures will be taken.