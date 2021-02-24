Centro adds service to Taft Road Business Park, Molloy Road, and nearby Northern Blvd businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro is adding a new route aimed at serving businesses and people in the Mattydale and North Syracuse communities.

The route to Molloy Road, Schuyler Road, and Taft Road corridors will begin on March 1 and run Mondays through Fridays.

The newly created “220 James St-Molloy Rd-Airpark” bus route will provide morning, late-afternoon, and late-night trips along the corridors from the Centro Transit Hub, culminating at the Hancock Airpark off of East Taft Road.

“These corridors have seen significant job growth in recent years, but were without transit service,” said Centro Chief Executive Officer Brian Schultz. “It’s an area that we’ve received many requests for service and have targeted for expansion. Now, thanks to a dedicated grant, we are pleased to be able to address this community need.”

“I have heard from several businesses in the Hancock Airpark and along Molloy, Schuyler, and Taft Roads about their challenge recruiting and retaining workers due to the lack of reliable public transportation to the area,” said Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero). “And I am delighted that Centro has recognized this need and worked to find a solution. This is great news for local businesses and workers alike, and I thank Centro for making this important route a reality.”

For more information on routes and rates, visit Centro.org.