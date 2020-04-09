Centro announced Enhanced Saturday Schedule, starting April 13

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last week, Centro announced it would be operating on a Saturday service schedule. However, in an effort to accommodate essential workers, Centro will now run on an Enhanced Saturday Schedule beginning Monday, April 13.

The Enhanced Saturday Schedule will have normal Saturday service, plus additional early morning trips, listed below:

Route 36 Camillus

  • 2 trips leaving Camillus Commons for the Hub at 5:35am & 6:55am
  • 1 trip leaving the Transit Hub at 6:20am              

Route 58 Park Hill

  • 1 trip leaving Weighlock Dr for the Hub (Carrier Parkway) at 5:33am

Route 64 West Onondaga

  • 1 trip leaving Price Chopper for the Hub at 5:57 am 

Route 374 Solvay

  • 1 trip leaving Township 5 for the Hub at 5:35 am 

Route 126 South Ave – Hospital

  • 1 trip leaving Community Hospital for the Hub at 5:52 am 

Route 116 North Salina

  • 1 trip leaving Elwood Davis Dr & Buckley Rd for the Hub at 5:40am 

Route 80 Grant Blvd

  • 1 trip leaving Shop City for the Hub at 5:52am

Route 240 SU-Nob Hill

  • 1 trip leaving Nob Hill Apartments for the Hub at 5:40am

Effective Monday, April 13, 2020 Centro’s Syracuse (Onondaga County) schedule will operate as follows:

Monday – Friday

  • Enhanced Saturday schedule

Saturday

  • Regular Saturday Schedule

Sunday

  • Regular Sunday schedule

All Service Between Oswego & Syracuse

  • Discontinued Until Further Notice

All Service Between Auburn & Syracuse

  • Discontinued Until Further Notice            

Centro’s Call-A-Bus and Senior Shopper buses will continue to operate unchanged in all counties.

Additionally, Centro’s Call Center will re-open on Monday, April 13, 2020. Customer Service Representatives will be answering calls remotely between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For assistance call (315) 442-3400. Centro’s offices, including its Lost & Found Department, will remain closed to the general public until further notice.

All bus services will continue to operate FREE of charge to ALL customers until further notice, and passengers will continue to be required to board and exit buses through the rear doors whenever possible.

