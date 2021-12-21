Centro announces plan to establish all city bus fares at $1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro plans to implement a universal pricing system that will set fares for all of its city bus services in Central New York at $1 per adult, according to a press release.

The plan also establishes a universal $3 adult fare for its intercity services connecting Syracuse with Auburn and Oswego.

Centro will continue to offer half fares for seniors, individuals with a disability, and children six to nine years old.

It’ll be easier to purchase various pass options, offering 10-ride, weekly, or daily passes for each of its services, all of which will be sold from the farebox on each bus.

Unlimited pass options have previously been unavailable for customers commuting on Centro’s intercity services connecting travel between Syracuse and Oswego, Fulton, Auburn, Skaneateles, or Marcellus.

Additionally, Centro is also establishing a $2.00 fare for all of its intracity Call-A-Bus services and $6.00 for its intercity Call-A-Bus services. Call-A-Bus customers in Syracuse and Utica will see a decrease from current fares set at $2.50 or $3.00 per ride. Other Call-A-Bus users will see no change in their fares.

Both 20-ride and 30-ride passes in Syracuse will no longer be sold as well as the offering of free transfers for customers in any of its service locations.