LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Lights on the Lake is a holiday tradition for many Central New Yorkers but for some kids living in the City of Syracuse, it’s not as accessible. That’s why Centro partnered up with the City and County parks department to bring the kids right to the holiday magic.

“We have these community centers we have these kids who have never gotten out let’s make this happen and everybody jumped on board very quickly,” City of Syracuse Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave said.

Each week starting at the beginning of December Centro has taken kids and their families to Lights on the Lake for free, picking them up at their respective community centers.

The children at Kirk Park Community Center boarded the Centro bus with a fist bump from Mayor Ben Walsh and a surprise visit from Rudolph the red-nose reindeer when they arrived at Onondaga Lake Park.

Through the cheers, dancing, and singing Kirk Park recreational leader Oriana Kyles says this outing is more than just a fun field trip.

“We got so many kids whose parents are busy doing work doing other things so sometimes the kids can’t do and have all the experiences that they want so being here at Kirk Park we try to make sure that they have those experiences have those adventures do things they’d never done before,” Oriana Kyles, Recreational Leader Kirk Park Community Center

For many of the kids, it was their first time ever attending Lights on the Lake and for others, it was their first time getting outside of the city limits.

“For us to provide this opportunity to have kids from the city of Syracuse be able to venture outside of the city limits to get to Lights on the Lake really speaks to the core of our mission,” Centro CEO Brian Schultz said.

Kyles says trips like this show kids that the parks program cares about them and is a safe and fun place to be. She remembers the days she attended Kirk Park Community Center as a little girl, now a full-circle moment as she leads the center and helps raise the next generation.

The last trip to Lights on the Lake will take place on Thursday, January 5. Centro hopes to continue the partnership next year.