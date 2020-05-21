Centro bus system still ‘weeks away’ from running on normal schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Centro bus system, which has been operating on a reduced schedule since April 6, is working to get back on its regular schedule, but a spokesperson says Centro is still, “weeks away.”

In order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, Centro continues to run on a reduced bus schedule, and is in the process of making changes to its buses to better protect their drivers.

Vice President of Communications at Centro, Steven Koegel, said the bus system is still weeks away from operating on its normal bus schedule.

Although many of their buses already have the barriers in place, Koegel said Centro is in the process of retro-fitting many of their buses with plexiglass barriers to separate drivers from passengers as they board.

Centro continues to operate with a limited workforce, and the barriers need to be in place on all buses before Centro returns to full service.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Centro strongly recommends passengers wear a face covering when boarding and riding on their bus system.

To view the Centro bus schedule in your area, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9