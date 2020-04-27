Centro buses no longer stopping on Shoppingtown property

DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Centro says it will no longer make stops on the property of Shoppingtown Mall effective May 4.
The transit agency said in a news release Monday the route change was at the request of mall management.
That means buses on the routes listed below will have detours.
- Sy 168 E Fayette – Erie Blvd – ShoppingTown Mall
- Sy 176 East Genesee – Salt Springs – ShoppingTown Mall
- Sy 62, 162, 262, 362 Fayetteville – Manlius
- Sy 462 Manlius
- Sy 223 James St – ShopppingTown Mall
- Sy 530 Westcott St – ShoppingTown Mall
Centro says details on the details will be available on its website and its GoCentroBus mobile app.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oneida County: Stores not enforcing facemask requirement could face fines
- Make-A-Wish makes alternative fundraising plan
- Gov. Cuomo announces Nourish New York Initiative
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at two stores in Onondaga County
- Another COVID-19 death in Onondaga County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App