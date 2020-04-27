Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Centro buses no longer stopping on Shoppingtown property

Local News
DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Centro says it will no longer make stops on the property of Shoppingtown Mall effective May 4.

The transit agency said in a news release Monday the route change was at the request of mall management.

That means buses on the routes listed below will have detours.

  • Sy 168 E Fayette – Erie Blvd – ShoppingTown Mall
  • Sy 176 East Genesee – Salt Springs – ShoppingTown Mall
  • Sy 62, 162, 262, 362 Fayetteville – Manlius
  • Sy 462 Manlius
  • Sy 223 James St – ShopppingTown Mall
  • Sy 530 Westcott St – ShoppingTown Mall

Centro says details on the details will be available on its website and its GoCentroBus mobile app.

Centro provided map showing bus stops closest to Shoppingtown and the old bus stop.

