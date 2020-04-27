Centro buses no longer stopping on Shoppingtown property

DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Centro says it will no longer make stops on the property of Shoppingtown Mall effective May 4.

The transit agency said in a news release Monday the route change was at the request of mall management.

That means buses on the routes listed below will have detours.

Sy 168 E Fayette – Erie Blvd – ShoppingTown Mall

Sy 176 East Genesee – Salt Springs – ShoppingTown Mall

Sy 62, 162, 262, 362 Fayetteville – Manlius

Sy 462 Manlius

Sy 223 James St – ShopppingTown Mall

Sy 530 Westcott St – ShoppingTown Mall

Centro says details on the details will be available on its website and its GoCentroBus mobile app.

Centro provided map showing bus stops closest to Shoppingtown and the old bus stop.

