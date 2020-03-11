Centro doubles down on cleaning amid COVID-19 concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ripple effect of COVID-19 is hitting the way we get around Central New York. Airports, train stations, and buses are doubling down on cleaning.

“Previously our process would be to sweep out the bus daily, but we wouldn’t wipe it down every day. Now with the COVID-19, every bus that comes in at night gets wiped down with an EPA approved disinfectant,” said Steve Koegel, Vice President of Communication and Business Development for Centro.

A cleaning crew works their way around the perimeter of the bus, hitting each “high touch area.”

“Whether it be the handrails, the straps, the buzzer where people buzz to let the driver know they wanna get off, and all these areas where it’s very common for people to use to touch their hands to get from one part of the bus to the other,” said Koegel. All of it is now disinfected daily.

The area where the driver sits is also disinfected, as are the transit hubs.

“Whether it be the seats people sit on at the transit hub, the door handles getting in and out of the facilities, the ticket vending machines that we have so we’re doubling our efforts there as well,” said Koegel.

Koegel says Centro will continue monitoring health guidelines and continue to adapt as needed.

“It’s one of those things where I think we as a society need to pick up ourselves by the bootstraps and make sure we’re doing our part,” said Koegel.

