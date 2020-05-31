Centro ending service at 8 p.m., Wegmans reduces hours amid curfew orders in Onondaga Co.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In response to the protests that damaged several buildings in downtown Syracuse Saturday night, a curfew for Onondaga County will go into effect at 8 p.m., and some businesses are changing their hours of operation to comply with the orders.

Centro transportation system announced in a press release that they will stop service in Onondaga County at 8 p.m. to comply with curfew orders.

Centro says it will end its services after the 7:40 p.m. lineup at the Syracuse Transit Hub. Centro says service will resume Monday morning.

All Wegmans in Onondaga County are also changing its hours of operation to comply with the curfew orders.

According to a Wegmans spokesperson, “We will be closing all of our Onondaga county stores at 8 p.m. in accordance with the county-wide curfew.”

Many Wegmans in Onondaga County should be able to reopen at their normal time of 7 a.m., as that is when the curfew order is set to expire each morning it is in effect.

A spokesperson for Onondaga County told NewsChannel 9 the county is not forcing any business to adjust their hours, but they are hoping businesses will recognize the public isn’t allowed out after 8 p.m. and will consider adjusting their hours temporarily.

