Centro reduces services beginning Monday, April 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, April 6 Centro will begin to reduce its services.

The changes will come in two phases. The first phase will begin on Monday, April 6.

The following bus lines will be discontinued until further notice:

Onondaga County

  • 323 Minoa 
  • 84 Henry Clay  
  • 510 Tully   
  • 82 Baldwinsville   
  • 88 North Syracuse
  • 388 Central Square

Cayuga County

  • 8 Moravia 
  • 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles Camillus
  • 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles Taunton
  • 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport Elbridge

Oswego County

  • 246 Oswego-Syracuse via Fulton

The second phase will go into effect on Monday, April 13.

Effective Monday April 13, Centro buses in Syracuse will operate the following schedules:

  • Monday through Saturday
  • Sunday
  • Saturday Schedule
  • Sunday Schedule

All other bus routes will continue to operate as usual.

Call-A-Bus and Senior Shopper bus services will not change.

Bus services will continue to be free of charge to all customers until further notice. Riders will continue to be required to board and exit buses through the rear doors whenever possible.

