Centro reduces services beginning Monday, April 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, April 6 Centro will begin to reduce its services.

The changes will come in two phases. The first phase will begin on Monday, April 6.

The following bus lines will be discontinued until further notice:

Onondaga County

323 Minoa

84 Henry Clay

510 Tully

82 Baldwinsville

88 North Syracuse

388 Central Square

Cayuga County

8 Moravia

236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles Camillus

138 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles Taunton

38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport Elbridge

Oswego County

246 Oswego-Syracuse via Fulton

The second phase will go into effect on Monday, April 13.

Effective Monday April 13, Centro buses in Syracuse will operate the following schedules:

Monday through Saturday

Sunday

Saturday Schedule

Sunday Schedule

All other bus routes will continue to operate as usual.

Call-A-Bus and Senior Shopper bus services will not change.

Bus services will continue to be free of charge to all customers until further notice. Riders will continue to be required to board and exit buses through the rear doors whenever possible.