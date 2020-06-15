Centro resumes regular weekday service for most bus lines

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, Centro will return to its regular weekday service for most of its bus services.

All bus services will resume a weekday schedule, except for six routes that are still suspended indefinitely, including several in between Syracuse and Auburn and seasonal service to the fairgrounds.

Additionally, bus services to the Shoppingtown Mall area will be reduced, including service between Shoppingtown and James Street, SU-Wescott, Manlius, and others.

Note that there have been route and time changes to some bus routes.

Centro’s transit hubs in Syracuse and Utica will reopen with restricted access. Customers will only have access to ticket vending machines, with a limited number allowed inside at one time. Face coverings are required and waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed.