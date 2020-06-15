Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Centro resumes regular weekday service for most bus lines

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, Centro will return to its regular weekday service for most of its bus services.

All bus services will resume a weekday schedule, except for six routes that are still suspended indefinitely, including several in between Syracuse and Auburn and seasonal service to the fairgrounds. 

Additionally, bus services to the Shoppingtown Mall area will be reduced, including service between Shoppingtown and James Street, SU-Wescott, Manlius, and others.

Note that there have been route and time changes to some bus routes.

Centro’s transit hubs in Syracuse and Utica will reopen with restricted access. Customers will only have access to ticket vending machines, with a limited number allowed inside at one time. Face coverings are required and waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected