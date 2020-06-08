Centro returns to regular schedule on most bus routes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Monday, June 15, Centro will return to its regular weekday service for most of its bus services.
All bus services will resume a weekday schedule except the following routes, which remain suspended until further notice:
- Sy 682 Lakeview Park – Fairgrounds (seasonal service)
- Osw 246 Oswego-Fulton-Syracuse
- Aub 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles-Camillus
- Aub 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport-Elbridge
- Aub 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton
- Aub 8 Auburn-Moravia
There have been slight route and time changes to some bus routes.
Bus services to the ShoppingTown Mall area will be reduced or eliminated at the mall’s request.
- Sy 223 James St. bus route will extend to Walmart and no longer serve ShoppingTown Mall
- Sy 530 SU-Westcott bus route will extend to Walmart and no longer serve ShoppingTown Mall
- All Sy 62 Manlius buses will no longer serve ShoppingTown Mall
- Sy 462 Manlius will extend to/from the Syracuse Transit Hub and Wegmans – DeWitt and no longer serve ShoppingTown Mall
- Sy 168 Erie Blvd. will extend to Home Depot and no longer serve ShoppingTown Mall
- Sy 176 Salt Springs will extend to Home Depot and no longer serve ShoppingTown Mall
With bus services resuming, bus fares will also resume on Monday, June 15 in all counties.
Schedules and route changes will be update online only for the near future.
Centro’s Transit Hubs in Syracuse and Utica will reopen with restricted access. Customers will only have access to ticket vending machines, with a limited number allowed inside at one time. Face coverings are required. Waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed.
