Centro temporarily waiving fares

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Tuesday, March 24, Centro will be temporarily waiving fares for bus services in all locations until further notice.

This also includes Call-A-Bus services.

Passengers are required to enter and exit the buses through the rear doors unless the bus does not have a rear door or the passenger requests the bus kneel in order to board, or for anyone using mobility devices.

The indoor waiting areas at Centro’s transit hubs in Syracuse and Utica have closed, but buses are still running. Outside seating is still available and Centro supervisors will still be on-site to assist customers.

In compliance with Governor Cuomo’s directive to reduce all non-essential personnel, Centro’s Call Center will not be staffed until further notice. Customers with service-related questions can still use Centro’s automated system by calling (315) 442-3400 to get next bus information. Customers will need to know their Bus Stop ID number in order to use this system. The following link will assist individuals with finding their Bus Stop ID: https://bit.ly/2WCiWtK, or customers can contact Centro for assistance via email at cnyrta@centro.org.

Centro will continue to operate its regularly scheduled weekday and weekend services until further notice, including shopper buses for senior centers.