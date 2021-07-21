Centro to bring back Park-n-Ride for New York State Fair

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Centro Park-n-Ride shuttles are making a return this year for the New York State Fair.

The bus service will offer a route from Downtown Syracuse, Destiny USA and Long Branch Park for the upcoming state fair, and will deliver fairgoers to the fair’s main gate.

All passengers must wear a mask. It will cost $2 for adults, and $1 for persons with disabilities, seniors, and children 6 to 9-years-old. Centro’s Park-n-Ride schedule for the fair will be posted in the upcoming days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area