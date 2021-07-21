Centro to bring back Park-n-Ride for New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Centro Park-n-Ride shuttles are making a return this year for the New York State Fair.

The bus service will offer a route from Downtown Syracuse, Destiny USA and Long Branch Park for the upcoming state fair, and will deliver fairgoers to the fair’s main gate.

All passengers must wear a mask. It will cost $2 for adults, and $1 for persons with disabilities, seniors, and children 6 to 9-years-old. Centro’s Park-n-Ride schedule for the fair will be posted in the upcoming days.