Centro to offer free shuttles to Expo Center for COVID vaccines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro announced Monday that it will offer free shuttles between the Syracuse Transit Hub and the Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds for people scheduled to received COVID-19 vaccines beginning March 15.

The shuttle will operate seven days a week and will depart the Syracuse Transit Hub on the hour starting at 7 a.m. and will return downtown from the Expo Center on the half-hour starting at 7:30 a.m. 

Shuttle service will end at 8 p.m. each day.

Customers with questions can contact Centro’s call center at (315) 442-3400 or send an email to cnyrta@centro.org.

