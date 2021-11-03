Centro to restore more bus services on November 8

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Effective Monday, November 8, 2021, Centro will begin operating its Onondaga County bus service on a “modified weekday” schedule Monday through Friday.

The modified weekday schedule features a return to limited service on all Centro bus lines, increased mid-day frequency on some bus lines, and earlier start times on daily transit services.

The new schedule includes:

  • resumption of commuter bus service to Hancock Air Park, Minoa, Manlius, Tully, and LaFayette
  • increased frequency on several mid-day bus lines
  • route adjustments on the Sy 68 Erie Boulevard and Sy 82 Baldwinsville bus routes
  • a 5:00 am start time for bus service from the Centro Transit Hub (more than an hour earlier than current service start-times)

Schedule information is available on Centro’s website or by calling 315-442-3400.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area