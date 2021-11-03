Centro to restore more bus services on November 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Effective Monday, November 8, 2021, Centro will begin operating its Onondaga County bus service on a “modified weekday” schedule Monday through Friday.

The modified weekday schedule features a return to limited service on all Centro bus lines, increased mid-day frequency on some bus lines, and earlier start times on daily transit services.

The new schedule includes:

resumption of commuter bus service to Hancock Air Park, Minoa, Manlius, Tully, and LaFayette

increased frequency on several mid-day bus lines

route adjustments on the Sy 68 Erie Boulevard and Sy 82 Baldwinsville bus routes

a 5:00 am start time for bus service from the Centro Transit Hub (more than an hour earlier than current service start-times)

Schedule information is available on Centro’s website or by calling 315-442-3400.