(WSYR-TV) — Friday, Centro’s board members unanimously approved new fares for that they say will reduce costs for most bus riders on various routes in Central New York.

Starting March 7, The new fares feature one-way route fares for all Central city bus services at $1 for adult users and 50 cents for Senior over 65, individuals with a disability, and children 6-9.

The simplified fare system will also allow customers to buy bus passes directly from the farebox upon boarding the bus.

“We are pleased to offer these new fares for our customers,” said Centro Chief Executive Officer Brian Schultz. “We believe these fares will allow existing customers to use our transit services more often and entice new users to the Centro bus system. This also allows us to standardize pricing for city bus services in each of the communities we serve.”

Previously, adult riders would pay $2 per ride in Syracuse and Onondaga County, and $1.50 in Utica. The $1 fare matches the rates in Oswego, Fulton, Mexico, and Auburn.

Centro is also providing multiple service enhancements due to what they call an increase in workforce.

The service changes include:

increased frequency on the James St, Liverpool, Court St, Fayetteville-Manlius, Solvay, Mattydale, North Syracuse, and Henry Clay Blvd bus lines

resumption of bus service to Bennett Manor, Iroquois Nursing Home, Drumlins, Northeast Medical Center and Ollie’s Plaza (Rome)

rescheduling of midday service on the Aub38 and Ful 4/5 routes

rescheduling of morning, midday, and evening rush hour trips on the Osw46 route

route modifications to the Ut12, Ut28, and Ut29 routes

Below are new fares featured by Centro:

CITY FARES IN SYRACUSE, UTICA, ROME, OSWEGO, FULTON, MEXICO & AUBURN

Cash Fare Adult $1.00 Cash Fare Seniors 65+ Persons with Disabilities, Children 6-9 $0.50 Children Under 6 FREE Transfers Discontinued Day Pass Full Fare $4.00 Day Pass Half Fare $2.00 Weekly MAXPass Full Fare $12.00 Weekly MAXPass Half Fare $6.00 10-Ride Pass Full Fare $10.00 10-Ride Pass Half Fare $5.00

Centro has also reduced the cost of its long-haul commuter services connecting Syracuse with Oswego, Fulton, and Auburn.

COMMUTER FARES ON SERVICES CONNECTING SYRACUSE WITH OSWEGO, FULTON, AND AUBURN

Cash Fare Adult $3.00 Cash Fare Seniors 65+ Persons with Disabilities, Children 6-9 $1.50 Children Under 6 FREE Transfers Discontinued Day Pass Full Fare $7.00 Day Pass Half Fare $3.50 Weekly MAXPass Full Fare $30.00 Weekly MAXPass Half Fare $15.00 10-Ride Pass Full Fare $30.00 10-Ride Pass Half Fare $15.00

Schedule information will be updated and made available on Centro’s website (www.centro.org) over the next week, or customers may contact Centro’s Call Center at (315) 442-3400 for further information.