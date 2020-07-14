Centro to resume service from Oswego and Cayuga counties Monday August 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday August 10, Centro will resume service to Syracuse from Oswego County and Cayuga County.

Please note that some routes have changed of have been eliminated to allow the bus company to operature more efficiently.

Those routes that have changed are:

Oswego County

The Route 246 Oswego-Fulton-Syracuse service will now operate as an express route via Route 481 on all trips between Fulton and Phoenix. In addition, some trips will operate as express routes via Route 481 between the Route 31 corridor and Syracuse. Each trip will offer faster service between Oswego and Syracuse. Buses will continue to service the William F. Walsh Regional Transportation Center and Destiny USA with slight time adjustments.

On weekends, this service will operate as an express route via Route 481 between Fulton and Phoenix, and will continue to provide three round trips each Saturday and Sunday.

Cayuga County

The Route 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton, Route 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles-Camillus, and Route 7 Welch Allyn bus routes will be consolidated into a new 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton bus route that will provide service to Skaneateles, Welch Allyn, Marcellus and Taunton and serve the Centro Transit Hub. There will be 12 round trips each weekday, increasing service levels to Skaneateles (from 10 round trips per day), Marcellus (from 10 per day) and Taunton (from 6 per day). Service hours will also be expanded to provide trips later in the evening.

On weekends, a new 238 Auburn-Township 5 bus route will operate between Auburn and Township 5 in Camillus. Connections can be made to Centro’s Syracuse/Onondaga County service from either Township 5 or Camillus Commons.

Discontinued Until Further Notice

Route 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport-Elbridge

Route 8 Moravia

New bus schedules and maps are available at www.centro.org. Customers with questions can contact Centro’s Call Center at (315) 442-3400, send an email to cnyrta@centro.org, or reach out to @GoCentroBus on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.