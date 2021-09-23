Centro to resume service to some suburbs beginning September 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro will resume limited commuter service to Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Central Square, the Henry Clay Corridor, and the Liverpool-Route 57 Corridor, effective Monday, September 27, according to Centro.
The additional trips include:
Leaving Centro Hub Arriving Spruce / E Genesee
5:31am –> 6:06am
7:10am –> 7:45am
4:10pm –> 5:07pm
4:40pm –> 5:37pm
Leaving Spruce / E Genesee Arriving Centro Hub
6:06am –> 7:00am
7:45am –> 8:44am
5:07pm –> 5:49pm
5:37pm –> 6:14pm
Leaving Centro Hub Arriving Hungry Lane
5:21am –> 6:00am
4:10pm –> 5:02pm
Leaving Hungry Lane Arriving Centro Hub
6:00am –> 7:05am
5:02pm –> 6:07pm
Leaving Centro Hub Arriving Wegmans
7:45am –> 8:15am
4:00pm –> 4:40pm
5:00pm –> 5:40pm
Leaving Wegmans Arriving Centro Hub
6:35am –> 7:05am
8:15am –> 8:55am
4:40pm –> 5:10pm
5:37pm –> 6:07pm
5:40pm –> 6:10pm
Leaving Centro Hub Arriving Wetzel Road
5:45am –> 6:20am
7:40am –> 8:15am
4:00pm –> 4:41pm
5:00pm –> 5:41pm
Leaving Wetzel Road Arriving Centro Hub
6:20am –> 7:00am
8:15am –> 8:55am
4:41pm –> 5:18pm
5:41pm –> 6:18pm
Leaving Centro Hub Arriving Wegmans Route 31
5:08am –> 6:08am
4:10pm –> 5:10pm
Leaving Wegmans Route 31 Arriving Centro Hub
6:08am –> 7:05am
5:10pm –> 6:12pm
Additionally, Centro will add an early morning trip from the Centro Transit Hub to Onondaga Community College on its SY 26 South Avenue bus route. The trip time is as follows:
Leaving Centro Hub Arriving Onondaga Comm. College
7:15am –> 7:50am