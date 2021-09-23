Centro to resume service to some suburbs beginning September 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A truck driver shortage will affect the availability of items on store shelves. That's what's ahead if companies can't recruit new drivers, said the president of the Trucking Association of New York (TANY).

The industry was experiencing problems before COVID, but the pandemic exacerbated the problem, said Kendra Hems. She said TANY works with other trucking associations across the U.S. and it's the same situation everywhere.