Centro’s Syracuse and Utica Transit Hubs and Centro Call Center closed, effective Monday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to increase social distancing on transit services, Centro is closing its Syracuse and Utica Transit hubs, as well as the Centro Call Center.

The Transit Hubs in Syracuse and Utica will be closed to the general public starting Monday, March 23rd until further notice.

It is important to note the following:

• This will NOT impact bus operations. Buses will still operate into and out of the bus bays in each facility, and customers can still board and exit the buses at each Transit Hub location.

• Customers will NOT have access to the buildings in either location, including restrooms and Ticket Vending Machines.

• While Centro’s Call Center will be closed starting Monday, March 23, customers can still contact Centro via email at cnyrta@centro.org.

As a reminder:

• Customers at the Transit Hubs who have service-related questions should seek out a Centro Supervisor for assistance.

• Bus arrival/departure information can be obtained using Centro’s Bus Tracker, GoCentroBus mobile app, Track by Text, or IVR systems. Details on how to access and/or use these services are available on Centro’s website at https://www.centro.org/service_schedules/transit-tools

• Customers who need to purchase Ride Passes may do so via Centro’s Online Store at https://online-centro-org.3dcartstores.com or at participating vendor locations listed at https://bit.ly/2xBcl8e. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience and understanding.

Centro has issued the following statement to customers:

In an effort to increase social distancing on our transit services, Centro is requiring all customers to exit buses through the rear door on vehicles that have rear doors. All customers will still enter buses through the front door. Customers using a mobility device, or who are in need of having the bus lowered may use the front door. Additionally, seating areas normally given priority for individuals using mobility devices will now be exclusively reserved for persons with mobility devices only. Also, Centro will increase the use of double door buses on our intercity services connecting between Auburn and Syracuse, and Oswego and Syracuse.



