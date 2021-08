SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro’s Syracuse Transit Hub will be closed on Thursday, September 2, 2021 due to paving scheduled to take place along South Salina Street.

All Centro buses will operate to and from the corner of State Street and New Street (approximately one block south and east of the Centro Transit hub) for the entire service day.

While customers will be able to purchase bus passes at the Hub, no bus service will operate into or out of the Hub on Thursday.