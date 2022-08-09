(WSYR-TV) — This Thursday, anyone is able to hop into the Clinton Square fountains and “get soaked” to help fundraise for ALS research.

Liz Krisanda of ALS Association’s Upstate New York Chapter says the event mirrors the “Ice Bucket Challenge.” The goal of this event specifically is to get the corporate and business community to participate in raising awareness and raising funds for ALS research.

“It started in Pittsburgh, PA, and now it is Syracuse’s time to get soaked,” she says.

While there is currently still no cure for ALS, there is a lot of care that the Upstate clinic provides. Liz and her team support hundreds of families throughout Upstate who have been negatively affected by the disease. Lots of research is being conducted testing new drug therapies as well.

The soak will take place August 11 at 1 p.m. in the Clinton Square Fountains. People who participate in “the soak” are encouraged to take videos and share them on social media to spread the word. For more information, visit 2022 CNY Soak: About Event: Event Details.

If you can’t make the event itself, you can still donate to ALS Research funds by going to the website above.