CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Along Henry Clay Blvd. near Route 31, a planed mixed-use development is one step closer to fruition.

County leaders and developers met for a ceremonial ground breaking on Monday, Oct. 30, at the site of what will be the “Clay Marketplace.”

The Marketplace will feature 96 units of upscale housing and retail space and it was planned just moments away from the future site of Micron.

Ozzie Crisalli, a member of the Syracuse Realty Group said this project will be valuable to the community in the future.

“As these buildings come together, you’ll see that it’s not a typical developer keep the costs low type thing. You’re going to see higher end finishes, architectural details. That’ll lend itself to a more valuable project for the community.”

The project has a price tag of nearly $30 million.

In a YourStories story last month, Crisalli, who’s also the Managing Member, said the 15-acre site will feature two apartment buildings and three commercial buildings.