ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A ceremony was held on Monday afternoon in Oneida County to remember Deputy Kurt Wyman, who was killed in the line of duty ten years ago.

Wyman was shot after a six-hour-long standoff in the Hamlet of Knoxboro. He is survived by his wife and two children. The man responsible for his death, Christian Patterson, is serving life in prison.