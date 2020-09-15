‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd teams up with NY Gov. Cuomo in satire mask video

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kansas City’s favorite actor and the governor of New York have teamed up in a goofy new video with one underlying message — “Wear a mask.”

The video, posted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s YouTube page and Twitter account on Sept. 14, already has nearly a quarter of a million views on YouTube and over four million on Twitter, along with 164,200 favorites.

Governor Cuomo was on Long Island News Radio with Jay Oliver Tuesday, and explained how the video came about.

“So, for months the great challenge is how to get to young people,” Governor Cuomo said. “I call up Paul Rudd, and I’m a big fan of Paul Rudd, I had met him at an event. I call him up and I said, ‘you know can you do a PSA, a video, that really gets to young people?’ And he’s respectful, he’s listening to me, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah I can do that.’ I said, ‘you know you’re funny. I think humor might do it,’ because I’ve tried everything. I’ve begged, I’ve pleaded, I’ve threatened. I don’t know what else to say. So, Paul Rudd says, ‘yeah, I can do it.'”

“Governor Cuomo asked 26-year-old actor Paul Rudd to explain why the youths should wear masks. Listen to Paul,” the caption of the video states.

In the video, Rudd acts as a “Certified Young Person,” using satire and a lot of Millennial and Gen Z lingo.

“So Cuoms asked me, he’s like, ‘So Paul. What are you, like 26?’ And I didn’t correct him,” Rudd says in the video. “So fam, let’s real talk. Masks, they’re totally beast! So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it!”

If you need a translation, here are definitions for a few of the words he uses: