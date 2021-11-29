CH Insurance Gives Back To CNY

The Central New York Based company CH Insurance is giving back to the community this holiday season. CH Insurance is an independent local insurance agency located in the heart of downtown Syracuse. They have 27 years of experience working on commercial, personal insurance, group benefits, and risk management.

CH Insurance has two big donation projects this season. The first is “Clear Path for Veterans.” They are gathering men’s and women’s professional clothing which veterans can use for job interviews and professional environments. CH Insurance is seeking men’s suits, ties, dress shoes, and women’s suits and dresses.

Their second project is “Story Time with Santa.” CH Insurance is working alongside Galaxy Media to collect Christmas books for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

If you would like to get involved with either holiday project, email their office at info@CHinsurance.cc. The deadline to donate is December 15th.