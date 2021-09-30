Chadwick Residence hosting ‘Red, White and Blues’ event to support homeless women, children they care for

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The former convent for Catholic nuns on Valley Drive, Chadwick Residence, is a safe haven for homeless women and their children. The organization provides counseling, education, and other services to help them through whatever crisis has upended their lives.

Homelessness hasn’t gotten worse during the pandemic, thanks to eviction protections in place. However, homelessness is never the result of one single factor, and those other troubling factors haven’t gone away. The question remains: what happens when the eviction ban ends?

Chadwick Residence is subsequently preparing for an uptick in homelessness due to the anticipated increase in evictions, displacing women from the places they call home.

Chadwick relies on donations and volunteers. Its big fundraising event is coming up on Friday, October 22 at Drumlins, where there will be a silent auction, raffles and food from 1926 catering. It will also feature live music from Donna Colton and Sam Troublemaker. You can find out more and buy tickets here.