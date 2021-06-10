Chairman for Greek Food Fest explains struggles with planning this year’s event

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- This year’s “Greek Food Fest” at St. Sophia’s in Dewitt will be drive-thru with a lot more menu items, according to the festival chairman.

Peter Lemoniades has been planning all year for the festival and he said this year was tougher than most because of the pandemic.

“In the normal times, I would order in January and I was guaranteed what I wanted would come, but not this year,” he said.

Lemoniades said when he would go to order some items and was told by the company that they didn’t make them anymore, and in some cases there were issues with shipping.

“I had to make a lot of on-the-fly decisions as early as I could to try and make sure that we had the supplies we need,” he said.

For more information on the Greek Food Fest, click the link: Home | ST. SOPHIA’S GREEK CULTURAL FESTIVAL (square.site)