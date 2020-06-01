Challenging weekend in Rochester due to violent protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rochester dealt with some challenging times this past weekend after violent protests.

On Saturday, law enforcement officials said outsiders and what they called “professional protestors” were behind the violence.

Like in many cities, the protests started peacefully before taking a turn in the evening.

Police had to use tear gas and the city reported some police cars were vandalized. There were also other vehicles that were being flipped over and set on fire.

On Sunday, thousands of volunteers took to the streets to help with cleanup after the violent night. But, those protests are still having an affect on the city, with Monroe County Hall of Justice closing early on Monday out of an abundance of caution over a planned rally.