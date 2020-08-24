Champions: 08/22/20

(WSYR-TV) -- Continuing to provide food assistance to neighbors in need, American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) and other community partners are hosting two milk and food giveaways tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25.

In the morning, beginning at 11 a.m., more than 2,000 gallons of milk and 21,000 pounds of food will be given out at the Oswego Speedway, located at 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Drivers are asked to enter from City Line Road and exit onto East Albany Street. This event is drive-through only, walk-ups won't be allowed.