Champlain Commons, 56 affordable apartments, opens in Town of Scriba

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Champlain Commons opened in the Town of Scriba. Champlain Commons is a group of 56 affordable apartments.

The $13.7 million project consists of seven two-story apartment buildings that consist of 24 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and16 three-bedroom units. There is also a separate community building with a kitchen, laundry facilities, meeting space, offices and a computer. There is also a fenced-in playground.

Seventeen apartments at Champlain Commons will be set aside for those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, and they will receive support and services to help them live independently.

“Increasing access to affordable housing is one of our top priorities, and this critical investment in the Town of Scriba is building on that goal,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “The completion of Champlain Commons will not only provide more New Yorkers with a safe, affordable place to call home, it will also help build stronger and better neighborhoods for Oswego County residents for generations to come.”

