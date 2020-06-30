Champlain Valley Specialty provides update on safety measures the company is making

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is an update on safety measures following a coronavirus cluster at the Champlain Valley Specialty apple packaging plant in the Town of Oswego.
There are nightly deep cleaning and sanitation protocols and they are enforcing health and safety procedures, including health screenings and frequent temperature checks. Face masks are mandatory, social distancing of six feet or more is required whenever possible, and there are strict protocols for visitors.
Of the 87 workers who live in Oswego County, 37 of them tested positive for the virus. Out of 179 employees, 82 have tested positive to date.
The entire statement is posted below:
Champlain Valley Specialty (CVS) is strongly committed to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus and ensuring the health and safety of our employees and the community at large. We have worked in tandem with health and safety officials and departments, including the New York State Department of Health, the Oswego County Health Department and the Onondaga County Health Department, as we diligently focus on ensuring the health, safety and privacy of our employees.
Since the onset of the coronavirus, CVS has adhered to the guidelines set by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and actively engaged our employees over the past several months with best practices to lower possible transmission. CVS has ensured employees entering our facility are not exhibiting any symptoms of illness and are using proper PPE at all times. We have also enhanced our nightly deep cleaning and sanitation protocols, which are already stringently mandated by Good Manufacturing Practice and governed by FDA.
As we move forward, we will continue to reinforce health and safety procedures, including mandatory health screenings, frequent temperature checks, mandatory use of face masks, social distancing of six feet or more whenever possible and strict protocols for visitors, contractors and drivers to minimize spread of virus.
In our ongoing focus on employees’ safety, we are also making it an even higher priority to educate our employees and their families on best practices for prevention, given the rapidly evolving recommendations in the fight against COVID-19.
Per FDA and CDC guidelines, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 by food or food packaging, confirming safety of the food supply produced by our facility. We are honored to continue providing safe, high quality food in these challenging times.
At this time, the company is wholly focused on the well-being of our employees and our community and will continue to refer specific questions to the New York State Department of Health, the Oswego County Health Department and the Onondaga County Health Department as we work through these challenging times together.Champlain Valley Specialty
