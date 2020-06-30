Champlain Valley Specialty provides update on safety measures the company is making

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is an update on safety measures following a coronavirus cluster at the Champlain Valley Specialty apple packaging plant in the Town of Oswego.

There are nightly deep cleaning and sanitation protocols and they are enforcing health and safety procedures, including health screenings and frequent temperature checks. Face masks are mandatory, social distancing of six feet or more is required whenever possible, and there are strict protocols for visitors.

Of the 87 workers who live in Oswego County, 37 of them tested positive for the virus. Out of 179 employees, 82 have tested positive to date.

