SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) are reminding New Yorkers as they change their clocks on November 6, to check their batteries as well.

New Yorkers are reminded this time of year to fall back into safety and check the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

FASNY advises homeowners that they should be replacing any detector over ten years old.

Alarms with removable batteries should have their batteries replaced and alarms with sealed-in batteries should be ensured that they are fully functioning.

During this time of year, there is an uptick in home fires. According to FASNY, New York has the third-most residential fire deaths in the nation.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), there is also a 55 percent higher risk of dying in a home without working smoke detectors than with fully functioning alarms.

“The most dangerous time of year for home fires is upon us,” said FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. “All New Yorkers should ensure their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly.”

“We encourage you to replace your fire alarm every ten years and check your alarm each month. Help us prevent tragedies by protecting your home with smoke alarms on every level and outside sleeping areas,” continued Tase.

FASNY also advises New Yorkers to conduct a home safety check to ensure their carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly as well.

“Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are the first line of defense against a tragedy,” said Tase.

“Unfortunately, we see the majority of home fire fatalities in homes with no smoke alarms or in homes where they aren’t working properly. This Sunday is a great reminder to do a safety checkup on the home – check your smoke alarms and CO detectors and ensure everyone knows how to get out of the home in an emergency.”

If you’re in need of some more tips to fall back into safety this fall, here are some ideas from FASNY and NFPA.

Safety Tips Provided By FASNY & the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA):