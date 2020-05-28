Changes announced to public transportation in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-T) — Oswego Public Transportation (OPT) and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced plans to temporarily continue on-demand services on some routes while preparing to resume regular services on others.

The affected routes are:

OPT-10: Fulton, Mexico, Port Ontario, Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Richland, Altmar, and Williamstown.

OPT-11: Fulton, Mexico, Pulaski, Williamstown, Altmar, and Port Ontario.

OPT-12: Fulton, Mexico, Williamstown, Parish, Pulaski, Central Square, Amboy Center, and Constantia.

OPT-13: Fulton, Oswego, New Haven, Mexico, Port Ontario, Pulaski, Williamstown, Sandy Creek, and Richland.

OPT will resume fixed route services and associated fare collections for OPT-10 and OPT-11 on Monday, June 1. Buses and vans will run Monday through Friday on these routes.

OCO is tentatively scheduled to resume regular fixed route services for OPT-12 and OPT-13 on Monday, June 15. Until then, OCO will continue to run temporary on-demand services for OPT-12 and OPT-13 and temporarily waive associated fare collections.

OCO’s regular on-demand ride service remains unchanged and serves the remainder of the county beyond OPT fixed route bus lines.

OCO also offers a “Call-N-Ride” service for those in need of transportation to and from essential stops such as the grocery store, pharmacy, food pantry, doctor appointment, and place of employment.

The Pulaski to Sandy Creek route that was scheduled to launch in March 2020 has a new tentative start date on Monday, July 6 with a slow roll-out. Additional information will be released as it becomes available closer to the start date.

Passengers can transfer from either the OPT-10 or OPT-11 routes to Centro to connect to various points in Oswego and Onondaga counties.

Centro’s Route 46, the Oswego to Syracuse route, remains suspended at this time; however, its Route 9, Route 3 and Oswego and Fulton city routes are all running on normal schedules. Fare collections will continue to be waived temporarily.

OPT, OCO and Centro continue to follow CDC guidance on public transportation safety protocols to help protect against community spread of COVID-19.

Buses and vans continue to be sanitized before and after each trip, social distancing is encouraged and riders are asked to wear a face mask or covering. Masks are available for riders who don’t have one.