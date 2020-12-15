Changes coming for overnight parking on some Syracuse city streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that there will be new seasonal odd and even parking restrictions in downtown Syracuse beginning January 1, 2021. On some blocks, overnight on-street parking will alternate and be limited to allow snow plows to clear the streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“This is a change that will make it safer and easier to visit, shop and do business downtown. It’s something property owners and people who frequent downtown have been asking for,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “We want to get the word out now, so people can be prepared when enforcement begins in the New Year.”

The seasonal restrictions will apply on the following blocks, which DPW Snow and Ice crews identified as the most problematic areas to clear snow to the curb line. New signs will be installed along each street, marking the parking changes, and listing the hours for alternate parking:

Near Hanover Square

· 100 & 200 blocks of Erie Blvd E.

· 100 & 200 blocks of E. Water St.

· 100 & 200 blocks of S. Warren St.

Near M. Lemp Park and the Galleries

· 300 & 400 blocks of S. Warren St.

Near City Hall

· 100 & 300 blocks of Montgomery St.

Near the OnCenter and Equitable Plaza

· 100 & 200 blocks of Madison St.

Near the Landmark Theatre and Barclay Damon building

· 100 & 200 blocks of E. Jefferson St.

· 100 block of W. Jefferson St.