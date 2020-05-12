Changes to ‘Grievance Day’ for Oswego County property owners

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Procedures for Oswego County property owners to challenge assessments have changed in some municipalities.

Often referred to as “Grievance Day,” the period for property owners to file is typically the 4th Tuesday in May.

“Due to COVID-19, some municipalities have changed the dates and formats of Grievance Day procedures. There is still a legal process to file documents with the local assessment board of review, but many municipalities have found it necessary to modify the procedures. Some will meet May 26 and others will have different dates. Some boards will hold in-person appointments and others have opted not to. Some towns are requiring your 524 forms to be submitted early. I suggest you call your municipality if you have further questions after reading the information below,” said Betsy Knapp, Director of Oswego County Real Property Tax Services.

Property owners must submit a completed RP-524 form, along with any supporting documentation, for each property they wish to file a grievance on. Instructions, tentative tax assessment rolls and additional information are posted at https://www.oswegocounty.com/rpts. The assessment rolls are also available by contacting the local assessor.

Local boards of assessment review will meet on the following dates:

Fulton : The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Building. Grievances will be received by mail only. No personal meetings will be held. Forms must be mailed and received by May 26.

: The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Building. Grievances will be received by mail only. No personal meetings will be held. Forms must be mailed and received by May 26. City of Oswego : Grievance hearings will be held May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 13 W. Oneida St. The board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Grievance forms must be received by mail before May 26.

: Grievance hearings will be held May 26 at City Hall, 13 W. Oneida St. The board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Grievance forms must be received by mail before May 26. Albion : The assessment board of review will meet June 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 15 Bridge St., Altmar to hear written filed complaints.

: The assessment board of review will meet June 3 from 5 to at 15 Bridge St., Altmar to hear written filed complaints. Amboy : The board will meet June 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Amboy Town Hall, 822 St. Rt. 69, Williamstown. Grievance forms should be submitted by mail before June 3.

Grievance forms should be submitted by mail before June 3. Boylston: Grievance hearings will be held June 4 at the Boylston Town Hall from 4 to 8 p.m. The Board of Assessment Review may not be holding in-person sessions and grievance forms may need to be submitted by mail.

Grievance hearings will be held June 4 at the Boylston Town Hall from 4 to 8 p.m. The Board of Assessment Review may not be holding in-person sessions and grievance forms may need to be submitted by mail. Constantia: The board will meet May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Constantia Town Hall, 14 Frederick St. The board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Submit grievance form by mail before grievance day.

board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Submit grievance form by mail before grievance day. Granby: The board will meet June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Form RP-524 must be received by mail on or before June 3.

The board will meet June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Form RP-524 must be received by mail on or before June 3. Hannibal: T he board of assessment review will meet May 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hannibal Town Hall, 824 Co. Rt. 34. The board may not hold in-person sessions. Form must be submitted by mail.

he board of assessment review will meet May 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hannibal Town Hall, 824 Co. Rt. 34. The board may not hold in-person sessions. Form must be submitted by mail. Hastings: The board will meet May 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hastings Town Hall, 1134 US Rt. 11, Central Square.

The board will meet May 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hastings Town Hall, 1134 US Rt. 11, Central Square. Mexico: The board will meet May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Town Hall, 64 S. Jefferson St., Mexico. The board of assessment review will not hold in-person sessions. For a teleconference hearing, call (315) 963-6288. Submit grievance form by mail before Grievance Day to be considered.

The board will meet at the Town Hall, 64 S. Jefferson St., Mexico. The board of assessment review will not hold in-person sessions. For a teleconference hearing, call (315) 963-6288. Submit grievance form by mail before Grievance Day to be considered. Minetto: The board will meet May 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Town Municipal Building. Complaint forms should be submitted by mail or email before May 22. While complaints may be filed until 8 p.m. on May 26, the board of assessment review will not hear them until a future date and time. Complainants will be contacted to schedule this appointment.

The board will meet in the Town Municipal Building. Complaint forms should be submitted by mail or email before May 22. While complaints may be filed until 8 p.m. on May 26, the board of assessment review will not hear them until a future date and time. Complainants will be contacted to schedule this appointment. New Haven: Grievance Day will be May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Town Hall, 4279 State Route 104. Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals between 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Call 315-963-3900 EXT 3 and leave a message to make an appointment.

Grievance Day will be May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Town Hall, 4279 State Route 104. Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals between 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Call 315-963-3900 EXT 3 and leave a message to make an appointment. Orwell: The board will meet May 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Orwell Town Hall, Co. Rt. 2. There will be no face-to-face meetings. Forms must be received by mail by May 27.

The board will meet May 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Orwell Town Hall, Co. Rt. 2. There will be no face-to-face meetings. Forms must be received by mail by May 27. Town of Oswego: The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. Call 315-343-1871 to schedule.

The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. Call 315-343-1871 to schedule. Palermo: The board will meet June 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the town hall, 53 Co. Rt. 35. There will be no face-to-face meetings. Forms must be received by June 4.

The board will meet June 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the town hall, 53 Co. Rt. 35. There will be no face-to-face meetings. Forms must be received by June 4. Parish: The board will meet May 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Parish Village Gym, 2938 E. Main St., Parish. Form RP-524 must be turned in at least a week prior. Social distancing will be enforced. Grievances will be heard first by appointment on May 26. Appointments to appear in person before the Board of Assessment Review can be scheduled with the completed RP-524.

The board will meet May 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Parish Village Gym, 2938 E. Main St., Parish. Form RP-524 must be turned in at least a week prior. Social distancing will be enforced. Grievances will be heard first by appointment on May 26. Appointments to appear in person before the Board of Assessment Review can be scheduled with the completed RP-524. Redfield: The board will meet May 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Redfield Municipal Building, 4830 Co. Rt. 17, Redfield.

The board will meet Redfield Municipal Building, 4830 Co. Rt. 17, Redfield. Richland: The board will meet June 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oswego County Courthouse, 1 Bridge St., Pulaski. The board may not hold in-person sessions. Submit grievance form by mail before Grievance Day.

The board will meet The board may not hold in-person sessions. Submit grievance form by mail before Grievance Day. Sandy Creek: The board will meet June 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek. For an appointment call (315) 298-0116.

The board will meet June 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek. For an appointment call (315) 298-0116. Schroeppel: The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Schroeppel Town Hall, 69 County Route 57A Phoenix, by appointment only. No walk-ins. All grievance forms must be filed with the assessor’s office 48 hours prior to Grievance Day. Use locked box at the entrance to the town building . Call (315) 695-7065 or email hhenty@townofschroeppel.com.

The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Schroeppel Town Hall, 69 County Route 57A Phoenix, by appointment only. No walk-ins. All grievance forms must be filed with the assessor’s office 48 hours prior to Grievance Day. Use locked box at the entrance to the town building . Call (315) 695-7065 or email hhenty@townofschroeppel.com. Scriba: The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall, 42 Creamery Road, Oswego. The board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Submit form by mail before Grievance Day to be considered.

The board will meet at the Town Hall, 42 Creamery Road, Oswego. The board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Submit form by mail before Grievance Day to be considered. Volney: The board will meet May 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1445 Co. Rt. 6, Fulton. Board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Submit form by mail before Grievance Day to be considered.

The board will meet at the Town Hall, 1445 Co. Rt. 6, Fulton. Board of assessment review may not hold in-person sessions. Submit form by mail before Grievance Day to be considered. West Monroe: The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Monroe Town Hall, 46 Co. Rt. 11, West Monroe. Submit form with supporting documents at least one week prior. Grievances will be heard first by appointment on May 26. Appointments to appear in person can be scheduled with the completed RP-524.

The board will meet at the West Monroe Town Hall, 46 Co. Rt. 11, West Monroe. Submit form with supporting documents at least one week prior. Grievances will be heard first by appointment on May 26. Appointments to appear in person can be scheduled with the completed RP-524. Williamstown: The board will meet May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Williamstown Community Center on County Route 17. There will be no face-to-face meetings. Mailed complaints must be received by May 26.

For additional information contact the local assessor’s office or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/rpts.