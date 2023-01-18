SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor, Amir Gethers, will have all charges against him dismissed if he “stays out of trouble” according to Oswego City Court.

Back in late September of 2022, Gethers was accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent.

Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

According to media reports, the 28-year-old woman told police that Gethers choked her during two separate disputes. In a sworn statement, Gethers said that he placed his hand on her chest during the first dispute and left the scene on his own during the second.

On January 18, 2023, Gethers appeared virtually in front of Oswego City Judge, James Metcalf. Following, NewsChannel 9 learned that all charges would be dropped if Gethers remained out of trouble.

As previously reported, Metcalf was assigned the case because of potential conflicts with Syracuse city court judges.

Amir Gethers has been a Syracuse Common Councilor since being elected last November to serve a three-year term.

The photo above was provided by the City of Syracuse.