SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Many shelters are over-crowded and struggling with the influx of adoptable pets.

NewsChannel 9’s featured adoptable pet of the week is Charlie, a boxer mix at the CNY SPCA.

He’s 5 years and 8-months-old. Charlie was brought to the shelter because of the ill health of his owner.

Charlie was happily adopted for three years, but now he finds himself back at the shelter, again, through no fault of his own.

He was scared when he first arrived, but he’s settling in nicely, according to the CNY SPCA.

He wasn’t a fan of his teeth check, but he wasn’t aggressive with food or other possessions. Like many dogs, he LOVES a squeaky tennis ball!

Charlie is a friendly dog, but he can be a nervous around new people. If you take the time to earn his trust, he’s very sweet and playful.

His health vaccinations are up-to-date. Charlie has been neutered, is crate-trained, and would do just fine in a home with children.

If you are interested in Charlie, his adoption fee is $175.00 but covers the following:

Vet Exam

Microchipping

Rabies Vaccine (12 weeks+)

Spay / Neuter

Heartworm testing (6 months and up)

Kennel Cough Vaccine

DAPPV Vaccine

Flea preventative

Deworming

Adoption Kit

Here’s a link to the CNY SPCA’s adoption process. You can fill it out and email it to “frontdesk1@cnyspca.org” or by snail mail to get pre-approved.