Chase building in downtown Syracuse lights up in the shape of a heart

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Syracuse is spreading the love for anyone walking or driving by.
The Chase building downtown lit up its windows in the shape of a heart, showing us that we are all in this together.
We will have to see if the lights are on again on Tuesday night!
