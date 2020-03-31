Chase Building lit up to show Syracuse love

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Take a look at how the City of Syracuse is showing its love for its neighbors. The Chase Building downtown lit up windows in the shape of a heart Monday night, showing us that we are all in this together.
