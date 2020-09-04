Chatting With State Fair Favorite Chubby Checker

Music Legend Chubby Checker has made a career twisting to the beat. As a fan favorite in Upstate New York, Checker has performed live for audiences at the New York State Fair. This year though, his performances were cut short, but he says he still has reason to celebrate. 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of the legendary song that shaped his career. To learn more about Chubby, visit him online at ChubbyChecker.com.

