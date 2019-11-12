Check flight status before flying out of Hancock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are entering one of the peak travel times for the airport in Syracuse. Between 4 and 6 p.m., there will be a significant increase in traffic there.
The airport is anticipating a nearly 20% increase in travel on Tuesday and on the back end of Thanksgiving week, on Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday are expected to see more than 10,000 travelers pass through Hancock International Airport. Passengers are encouraged to get there at least two hours before their flight.
There are 13 more flights scheduled Monday to Sunday then there were for Thanksgiving week last year here in Syracuse.
If weather is an issue, the best bet is to check the airport’s website to see if the weather is affecting your travel plans.
If you want to check out the conditions at the airport yourself, click here to view their live cameras.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Pro Bowl snubs and playoff possibilities on Inside the Buffalo Huddle
- WATCH: Onondaga County DA holds news conference on grand jury investigation
- The last time the Bills had 10 wins…
- Holiday spending expected to be higher this year than last year
- Newborns dressed as ‘Star Wars’ characters at St. Joseph’s Hospital
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App