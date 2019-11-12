Check flight status before flying out of Hancock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are entering one of the peak travel times for the airport in Syracuse. Between 4 and 6 p.m., there will be a significant increase in traffic there.

The airport is anticipating a nearly 20% increase in travel on Tuesday and on the back end of Thanksgiving week, on Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday are expected to see more than 10,000 travelers pass through Hancock International Airport. Passengers are encouraged to get there at least two hours before their flight.

There are 13 more flights scheduled Monday to Sunday then there were for Thanksgiving week last year here in Syracuse.

If weather is an issue, the best bet is to check the airport’s website to see if the weather is affecting your travel plans.

If you want to check out the conditions at the airport yourself, click here to view their live cameras.

#ThanksgivingWeek at #SYR:



🦃 17.6% increase in travelers 2019 vs. 2018

🥧 Tuesday, Saturday, & Sunday will be busiest days (10k+ passengers)

⌚️Don't be a #Turkey: arrive 2 hrs before your flight (esp. during peak hours)

📰Full Press Release here: https://t.co/URWxIJ5ouy — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) November 25, 2019

