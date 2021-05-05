Check out a local eatery on the Upstate Eats Trail

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a great place to eat locally in Upstate New York? Check out the Upstate Eats Trail!

The newly launched 225-mile trail will connect Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Binghamton.

A press release states, “The digital travel guide that launched Wednesday curates a 225-mile journey between the four cities through a regional food culture of mom-and-pop restaurants, corner taverns, hideaway cafes, and roadside stands found nowhere else in the United States. Visitors exploring the trail will learn the origins of Buffalo wings in Buffalo, Garbage Plates in Rochester, salt potatoes in Syracuse, spiedies in Binghamton, and a host of other lesser known specialties, from century-old frozen custard and hot dog traditions to beef on weck sandwiches, hot pies, and ground rounds.”

The five spots in Syracuse are:

Bull and Bear Roadhouse , 411 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville. This longtime local favorite serves a loaded version of the region’s famous salt potatoes.

, 411 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville. This longtime local favorite serves a loaded version of the region’s famous salt potatoes. Coleman’s Irish Pub , 100 S. Lowell Ave. The legendary Irish pub and home of “Green Beer Sunday” and Beef O’Flaherty is the anchor of Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood.

, 100 S. Lowell Ave. The legendary Irish pub and home of “Green Beer Sunday” and Beef O’Flaherty is the anchor of Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood. Dinosaur BBQ , 301 Franklin St. Downtown’s iconic BBQ joint helped put Syracuse’s culinary scene on the map.

, 301 Franklin St. Downtown’s iconic BBQ joint helped put Syracuse’s culinary scene on the map. Doug’s Fish Fry , 8 Jordan St., Skaneateles. A Finger Lakes favorite for nearly 40 years, Doug’s trucks in its seafood from the Atlantic coast five days per week.

, 8 Jordan St., Skaneateles. A Finger Lakes favorite for nearly 40 years, Doug’s trucks in its seafood from the Atlantic coast five days per week. Heid’s of Liverpool, 305 Oswego St., Liverpool. This classic roadside stand along Onondaga Lake has been grilling Hoffman’s hot dogs for more than a century.

To learn more about the Upstate Eats Trail or find out what other restaurants are on it, click here.