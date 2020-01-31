Check out ice sculptures at 123rd Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 123rd Saranac Lake Winter Carnival begins on Friday and you’ve got the chance to check out a truly unique piece of artwork. It’s the oldest such carnival in the northeast.

Talented artisans are turning ice into building blocks, all to build an incredible ice palace!

Thankfully, Mother Nature has cooperated to help make it a reality.

Some of the ice blocks weigh more than 400 pounds!

The carnival runs through February 9th.

